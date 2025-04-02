Suspect arrested after North Kamloops homeowner finds burglar inside house

Photo: Glacier Media

A suspect is in jail following a scary incident Tuesday in which a North Kamloops homeowner returned home to find an intruder inside.

According to police, officers were called to the 100-block of Angus Street at about 5 p.m. for a report of an interrupted burglary. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the homeowner quickly left, leaving only the suspect inside.

“On scene, officers observed a person in the home’s basement who appeared to be armed with an item and smashing things,” she said.

“The person was known to police and they had interacted with him twice earlier that day. Based on their risk assessment, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was contacted to assist.”

Evelyn said the man eventually surrendered to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.