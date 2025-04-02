Kamloops committee whittles property tax rate down to 7.42%, assisted by carbon tax elimination

Photo: KTW file photo.

Kamloops council members have green lit budget adjustments cutting back this year’s property tax increase to 7.42 per cent — $185.61 for the average home — and residents can thank the carbon tax elimination for some of these savings.

This year’s tax increase was sitting at about nine per cent after supplemental budget items were approved in mid-March. However, during a special committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, city staff recommended a number of changes aimed at reducing the tax rate.

A $2.4 million total municipal budget reduction was achieved in large part by deferring debt servicing for the new, proposed Battle Street police headquarters by a year.

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said this isn’t meant to halt the $150.7 million construction project — which still requires voter approval through an alternative approval process or referendum — but will delay the accumulation of tax-based funds to put towards debt servicing.

“It’s simply looking at when do we introduce the impact on the taxation base,” Hallinan said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly agreed, saying council also needs time to discuss the proposed RCMP detachment with Kamloops residents.

“Holding off one more year on this, I'm okay with, knowing full well at some point we do need to have this building going — but we need to hear from the community,” O’Reilly said.

Council also agreed with a six-month delay in hiring six Community Services Officers who will replace the need for contracted security services. Staff noted these CSOs would likely not be hired until mid-year anyhow.

Funding for the purchase of closed-circuit cameras for this same in-house security initiative will now come from the equipment reserve instead of from taxation.

Finally, council heard the federal and provincial government's decisions to eliminate consumer carbon tax also had a positive impact on the budget, saving $350,000 after accounting for some market uncertainty.

Hallinan noted staff has yet to calculate the impact carbon tax elimination will have on the budget and projected tax rates for the next few years.

“We were researching a little bit with the province to understand whether municipalities were in or out as part of this consumer carbon tax, industrial carbon tax conversation. They have confirmed that we will benefit from the reduction of that tax,” he said.

Some councillors remained concerned that deferring certain projects would only make things more expensive in future years.

“We’re falling into the trap that so many other councils before us have done, which is just kick it down the road and borrow reserves,” said Coun. Stephen Karpuk, adding this move was to blame for a sharp increase in water utility rates seen in 2023.

Coun. Dale Bass agreed.

“I’m sitting here thinking I’m going to hear a lot of ‘not nows’. That created Noble Creek,” Bass said, referring to the aging Westsyde irrigation system which was decommissioned last year. “'Not now,' that created the expenses the PAC [Performing Arts Centre] is going to cost us now.”

However, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said while this was important to consider, council “cannot do everything at once.”

“We do have to prioritize,” Neustaeter said.

Council opted to stay the course on collecting taxation to fund Build Kamloops projects and retained the Community Climate Action Plan levy.

Local non-profit Transition Kamloops had sent out a news release Tuesday urging council members to maintain climate action funding, arguing studies have shown it is “one of the most fiscally responsible expenditures that cities can make,” saving municipalities from having to pay out in future damages.

Coun. Margot Middleton, deputy mayor for the month of April, shared chair duties at Tuesday’s meeting with Coun. Stephen Karpuk due to Hamer-Jackson’s absence.

When contacted by Castanet Kamloops, Hamer-Jackson said he was not at the meeting for “personal and professional reasons.”