Judge to decide if third dog involved in fatal North Kamloops attack will be euthanized

Photo: Contributed This photo shows two of the three dogs believed to have been responsible for a fatal Sept. 8 attack on a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard.

It will be up for a judge to rule if the final of three dogs involved in an attack that killed a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard will be euthanized.

A Richmond Avenue family’s 12-year-old collie, Heidi, was killed in the attack in its own yard on the morning of Sept. 8, after three neighbourhood dogs jumped the fence.

The City of Kamloops seized the dogs — Bella, Snoop and Ferb — then labelled them dangerous and filed a destruction application in provincial court. Testing after the incident showed the three dogs had meth and cocaine in their systems.

Snoop was put down for medical reasons last Christmas while still in the city’s care. Bella was ordered to be euthanized after a so-called “dog whisperer” backed out of his commitment to take the animals in.

That leaves the fate of Ferb in the hands of a judge, who heard arguments in Kamloops court Monday.

Both lawyers agreed the case comes down to whether Ferb participated in the attack that killed Heidi.

No idea how drugs got in dog's system

Ashley Ellenor told the court she was in possession of the three dogs at the time of the incident. She was living at a Jasper Avenue address that was known to police and city officials which the dogs were tracked to following the attack.

She described Bella as an instigator, a “bitch” and called the canine “crazy,” and said Snoop was more of a follower. In contrast, she described Ferb as “cuddly and affectionate,” would make noises "like an Ewok" and said the dog couldn’t jump over a waist-high baby gate.

The three dogs were born from the same litter. Ferb was given to a new home at about eight weeks old, but the next year, Ellenor said she reclaimed the animal after he was stabbed five times in the care of the new owner.

She said she didn’t know the details of how Ferb was stabbed, but two months later, on the morning of the attack, her front door was left ajar and the three dogs had escaped.

Tracy Olson, Heidi’s owner, saw the three pit bills circling Heidi, who was laying motionless, at about 7 a.m. There were no witnesses to the attack itself.

The three dogs were next seen jumping up on a man and biting at him. The man began to yell, kick and swing his arms at the dogs, and they fled.

Ellenor said she went looking for the dogs when she saw they had gotten out. She eventually got a call from her father who said they had returned home.

She said she wasn’t aware of a bloody napkin found on her front steps by Community Services Officers when they came to seize the dogs later that morning, and she didn’t know if someone else had cleaned the dogs.

When asked by defence lawyer Dan McNamee if she knew how the drugs ended up in the dogs’ systems, she said “not at all.”

Pack mentality at play?

Chelsea Mack, the city’s lawyer, said the licensed veterinarian who examined Heidi’s body along with the three pit bulls, said in her examination there was a “metallic smell” on Ferb’s fur, commonly associated with blood, but didn’t note that any blood was found on him.

She said an affidavit by a Community Services supervisor opined Ferb exhibited “the most extreme behaviour” of the three dogs following the incident.

“Ferb for several weeks was very agitated, unpredictable and volatile and would growl and bare his teeth at anybody who entered the kennel area,” Mack said.

Another affidavit by a qualified expert on canine behaviour training and rehabilitation, said Ferb exhibited “extreme fear behaviour, conflicted body language, stress and aggression.”

“She says social facilitation, what we often call pack mentality, was mostly likely at play here,” Mack said.

The expert said dog behaviour can’t be predicted with 100 per cent certainty, but predatory and targeting types of behaviour can be more predictable. She said it was rare for a dog to circle a target but not participate in the attack.

Mack also took issue with Ellenor’s testimony, saying it was geared in Ferb’s favour and she “wasn’t entirely consistent” describing how rough Ferb would play with other dogs, or if his fur was light enough to see blood on it.

Case is circumstantial

McNamee argued there was no witness to the attack itself, and called the case entirely circumstantial.

He said the veterinarian wasn’t “a smell expert," adding it was a leap to say the metallic smell was blood. He added no blood was found on Ferb, although Mack pointed out the blood could have been wiped off.

McNamee said the expert’s opinion that pack mentality could have been at play only shows what could’ve happened, but noted the expert did not see the attack.

He said Ferb’s behaviour following the incident was a result of being handled aggressively, and trauma after being stabbed in the care of his previous owner.

“The suggestion is that some two months later, the dog is now the aggressor killing another dog, there’s an element of inconsistency there with that narrative,” McNamee said.

He said Ellenor was a “highly credible witness” who answered questions without exaggeration and conceded the limitations of her evidence.

McNamee floated perhaps Heidi was killed by another animal, and the dogs arrived on the scene after the fact, although he acknowledged that was a stretch.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey is tasked with deciding whether Ferb will live or die, a judgement he is expected to deliver at the end of April or early May.