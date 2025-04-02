Caputo calls out 'stupid' vandalism after finding downed election signs

Photo: Frank Caputo MP Frank Caputo discovered five election signs seemingly damaged and is calling out those who would knock them down as suppressing democracy.

The Conservative candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola is calling out vandalism after finding damaged election signs.

Incumbent Conservative Frank Caputo posted on social media Tuesday that five election signs between himself and fellow Tory candidate Mel Arnold, running in Kamloops Shuswap Central Rockies, had been knocked down.

Caputo posted photos of the downed signs, which were located at Notre Dame Drive and Hillside Drive. Posts holding them up appeared to have been broken.

“Those who destroy signs do nothing but attempt to suppress democratic expression,” Caputo wrote on Facebook. “To all who do this, stop.”

Caputo went on to ask, in his post, that any of his Conservative supporters put any downed signs they may come across back up again, including those of his opponents.

He told Castanet Kamloops the signs were down on both sides of the intersection and he intends to file a police report.

"This is undemocratic, wrong and just plain stupid," Caputo said.

Canada’s 45th general election is slated for April 28, with advanced voting starting April 18. The writ dropped back on March 24.