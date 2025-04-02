Tobiano, Cherry Creek residents will consider new fire protection service, firehall in June

Photo: Contributed

Tobiano and Cherry Creek residents will be headed to the polls on June 21 for a referendum to decide on a new fire protection service area.

While Tobiano has had fire protection service for years, Cherry Creek has none. The proposal now from the TNRD is to create a new fire protection zone serving both areas, and to seek approval for borrowing to build a firehall and purchase necessary equipment.

If the referendum fails, the Tobiano service will remain in place without the addition of Cherry Creek.

Last Thursday the board of directors approved the referendum date, question and first three readings of service establishment and loan authorization bylaws to be held at third reading and adopted if the referendum passes.

The proposed service area affects all 648 total properties within Tobiano and Cherry Creek in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) — 382 in Tobiano and 266 in Cherry Creek.

In February, the board directed staff to launch the assent voting process to establish the Tobiano Cherry Creek Fire Protection Service Area, fire hall and equipment.

June 21 was identified as the earliest possible date to ensure adequate public engagement and that legislative requirements are met regarding notice and advertising of the referendum.

A public information campaign will begin April 7, an advanced voting day in Cherry Creek will be held on June 11, and June 21 will be referendum day in Tobiano. Voting places are still to be determined.

If approved, fire hall construction procurement will begin early in 2026, and construction of the fire hall will break ground that summer.

$3 million for fire hall

According to a staff report, the capital costs to build a three-bay fire hall, purchase the land and two fire trucks is an estimated $3 million, however, only $2.5 million would need to be borrowed.

The remaining $400,000 will be paid for through the Canada Community Building Fund, and $100,000 will be donated up front by Diverse Properties.

Operating costs for the fire protection service is currently expected to be $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed value — or $114 per $100,000 — for properties within the service area, according to a TNRD staff report.

The TNRD has plans in place to purchase land on Gardi Road where a main firehall would be built if public assent is successful. The firehall location would be in the heart of Cherry Creek, about four kilometres from Tobiano.

The TNRD will only proceed with buying the land to build a firehall if the referendum passes.

The Tobiano Fire Department currently operates out of space rented at the Tobiano Golf Course maintenance yard.

If the referendum is successful, the golf course property would still be used to store a fire engine.

If passed, the new fire protection service area would be initiated as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Firehall will still be considered

If the referendum fails, the existing Tobiano Fire Protection Service Area will remain unchanged, but a fire hall will still be needed in Tobiano. The regional district will launch a separate public assent process, at a later date, for that facility.

Cherry Creek property owners are expected to see a “notable increase” in annual Cherry Creek property taxes with the addition of a fire service, according to the staff report.

TNRD staff plan to urge residents to consult with their insurance companies as fire protection service will typically result in significant insurance savings.