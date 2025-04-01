Bruin-resistant solid waste carts now available from City of Kamloops

Photo: City of Kamloops A City of Kamloops bear resistant organics cart.

The City of Kamloops is now offering residents bear-resistant garbage carts as bruins make their way out of hibernation and search of food this spring.

Residents can make a request for a bear-resistant organics carts and two sizes of garbage carts for an additional $20 per cart per year.

The municipality is implementing this option to help residents manage their solid waste. The carts may be of particular interest to residents who live in neighbourhoods adjacent to wildlife corridors where bear sightings are frequent.

“The most common bear attractant is mismanaged solid waste. Unsecured solid waste carts are an easy food source for bears,” said Danielle Sparks, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, in a release.

The carts have a reinforced lid with two carabiner-style clips, making it difficult for bears and other wildlife to access the contents. When not at the curb for collection, carts should be stored with the lid securely fastened, either in an enclosed structure or secured to a stationary object.

Residents are responsible for unclipping the lid on collection day.

“By offering bear-resistant carts as an option, we’re providing one more tool for residents to help prevent human-bear interactions,” Sparks said.

Residents using bear-resistant carts must ensure they are stored securely and made inaccessible to wildlife.

Between April 1 and Nov. 30, carts must not be placed at the curb earlier than 4 a.m. on collection day. Carts must be removed from the curb no later than 7 p.m. on collection day year-round.

Residents are responsible for ensuring the clips are fastened when the bin is not at the curb, and unfastened when at the curb.

Infractions may result in a $100 fine.

For a current list of all solid waste cart sizes and costs, visit Kamloops.ca/CollectionRates.