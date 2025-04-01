Suspect arrested, handed court date for attempting to break into north shore ambulance station

Photo: Castanet

A break in attempt at a BC Ambulance Service station on the North Shore landed a man in RCMP cells early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Kamloops Mounties said officers attended a building on the 200-block of Clapperton Road at approximately 1:55 a.m., where a man had allegedly attempted to gain entry.

In a statement to Castanet, BC Emergency Health Services said it had reported an incident to police where a man had attempted to gain access to Station 315 shortly before 2 a.m.

"The suspect never gained access to the station. Nothing was taken, no one was injured, and there was no damage to the station," BC EHS said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

When police located the suspect nearby and told him he was under arrest, he took off running.

“The suspect allegedly ran from police toward Leigh Road, where another officer located him and attempted to take him into custody,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“A foot pursuit followed in which the suspect began yelling for help, actively resisted arrest and in the process, inflicted several non-life-threatening injuries on the officer.”

Back up arrived and the suspect was taken into custody. He was lodged in cells and assessed by the Integrated Crisis Response Team.

The man was released with a court date and conditions and mounties said charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.