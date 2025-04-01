City of Kamloops tree coupons now available at participating locations

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kamloops’ annual tree coupons are now available through June 11.

A thousand coupons ranging from $20 or $50 value, depending on the price of the selected tree, are available for residents who want to plant a new ornamental or fruit tree on their properties.

The coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents within Kamloops’ municipal boundaries, and come with a limit of one per household. Residents will need to supply proof of address in the form of a driver’s licence or a City of Kamloops utility or property tax statement to receive a coupon.

Coupons are available at Agri Supply, Art Knapp Plantland, both Canadian Tire locations in Aberdeen and the North Shore, Lyons Garden and Landscape Centre and Purity Feed Co., and only at the time of purchase of an eligible tree.

Trees eligible for a coupon include fruit trees of any size, and ornamental trees expected to grow to a mature height of 4.5 metres (15 feet).

The tree coupon program aims to supports the municipality’s goal of increasing the community’s tree canopy from the current 15 per cent to 20 per cent coverage.

“Urban trees provide many social, health, environmental and economic benefits, from removing atmospheric carbon dioxide and absorbing air pollutants to reducing energy consumption and increasing property values,” City of Kamloops arboriculture crew leader Brian Purves said in a press release.

For more information on tree eligibility, visit Kamloops.ca/TreeCoupon.