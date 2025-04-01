TRU Wildfire program receives millions of dollars for new training project

Photo: KTW file photo

Thompson Rivers University is receiving nearly $1.7 million from Natural Resources Canada to support the training of 18 local wildfire response agencies over three years.

The training project is part of the broader TRU Wildfire program, offered in partnership with BC Wildfire, that will launch this fall at TRU.

The post secondary institution has received the funds through a federal grant program. The money will support training for up to 260 wildland firefighters and local response agencies like rural fire departments.

This project aims to remove cost barriers and provide advanced training to those who already have a presence and capacity in wildfire response on the ground.

In a news release, TRU said the funding will ensure that training evolves alongside understanding of fire in a rapidly changing environment, and will enable applied research that will be conducted as part of TRU Wildfire — an initiative that brings together wildfire research, education, training and innovation.

“With support from Natural Resources Canada, and working closely with the BC Wildfire Service, we are looking at wildfire training differently to address current needs such as community interest and climate-adaptation. This is a first step,” Shannon Wagner, TRU Vice-President Research, said in a statement.

Ravi Parmar, B.C. Minister of Forests, said the federal funds will help train new wildland firefighters across the province and help protect people and communities.

“B.C has some of the most skilled, professional and dedicated teams of wildland firefighters in the world, and we have partnered with Thompson Rivers University to create the wildfire training and education centre to expand and pass along their expertise,” Parmar said.

The first training opportunities with an updated curriculum are expected to be ready for the fall of 2025, according to the TRU Wildfire website.

TRU Wildfire will also offer three newly minted programs in wildfire science and communication starting next fall.