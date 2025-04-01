Lillooet hospital ER closed until Wednesday morning

Photo: File photo

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room is closed until Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of closures impacting the facility.

Interior Health said the ER is closed for a 25-hour stretch that began at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

For life-threatening emergencies, people should call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure if an ER visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC 24/7 by calling 811.

The Lillooet emergency department has seen several temporary closures in recent weeks, including a 26-hour closure last Saturday, an overnight closure on Wednesday, March 26, and a 49-hour closure which started on Saturday, March 22.

Normally, Lillooet’s emergency department operates 24/7.

IH has recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.