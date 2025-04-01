258842
Kamloops  

Lillooet hospital ER closed until Wednesday morning

Another closure for ER

- | Story: 541887

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room is closed until Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of closures impacting the facility.

Interior Health said the ER is closed for a 25-hour stretch that began at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

For life-threatening emergencies, people should call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure if an ER visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC 24/7 by calling 811.

The Lillooet emergency department has seen several temporary closures in recent weeks, including a 26-hour closure last Saturday, an overnight closure on Wednesday, March 26, and a 49-hour closure which started on Saturday, March 22.

Normally, Lillooet’s emergency department operates 24/7.

IH has recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Kamloops News