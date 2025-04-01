Kamloops man who sexually assaulted his girlfriend avoids jail time

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who sexually assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in their home has avoided going to jail, sentenced to a period of house arrest and probation instead.

The 37-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced Monday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault and a count of assault.

Court heard the man was alone with his pregnant girlfriend in their home June 13, 2023, when he forced himself on her despite her objections. She was unable to get off their bed and attempted to stop him, but the man forced her legs open.

“[The victim] stopped physically attempting to prevent him any further, she prepared to let him just get it over and done with,” read Crown prosecutor Leah Winters from an agreed upon statement of facts.

The man then forced her into a hug, prompting the victim to go limp in an attempt to escape. The two fell, and the woman struck her head on the floor and began to bleed heavily.

The victim then attended the hospital several hours later where she received three stitches. The man insisted on accompanying her and told medical staff she had tripped.

Reading from a victim impact statement, Winters said the victim had moved away from Kamloops since the incident, adding it will take many years to recover from the “profound impacts” of the incident, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Raymond Phillips went along with joint submission for 16 months of house arrest and 18 months of probation.

“Typically in a sexual assault of his nature, with aggregating factors like this, individuals go to jail and [house arrest is] rarely granted as a sentence,” Phillips told the court.

“It is only where there is reduced culpability [house arrest] comes into play, and it is for the purpose of rehabilitation.”

Mitigating factors included the man entering a guilty plea on his own behalf despite believing he was likely to receive a jail sentence, and taking part in weekly counselling sessions.

Other factors included what Phillips described as his “tragic” upbringing, intergenerational effects of colonialism, as well as diagnosis of fetal alcohol syndrome disorder and ADHD.

“The moral culpability of [the man] is significantly reduced because of all of the hardship that he's had in his life,” Phillips said.

The man will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database, among other conditions for house arrest and probation.