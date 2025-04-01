New peer program aims to better connect vulnerable people with substance use supports

Photo: KTW file photo. ASK Wellness Society's location on Tranquille Road.

After a 13-year addiction, Taylor Pridy was sober, sleeping in a car and “white knuckling it” until he could get into a treatment centre — and the encouragement he needed to make it through the difficult two-week wait came from someone who had once been in his shoes.

Pridy said he had been homeless and living on the streets before a life-threatening condition landed him in detox, and then Narcotics Anonymous.

“It took a person with lived experience to really convince me to get that push and make it into a treatment centre,” Pridy said.

He said hearing about this individual’s journey helped him to believe in himself.

“For someone to tell you that they've been through it as well, and they were homeless before they went in, and it helped them get better and that they're doing amazing …that’s going to hit different,” he said. “That stuff just registers.”

Pridy is now a peer coordinator for the new Peer Navigation Program, an initiative launched through a partnership between ASK Wellness and Urban Matters. The program started in December 2024 in Kamloops and Pentiction, and will operate for the next four years.

In a news release, ASK Wellness said the Health Canada-funded program aims to empower individuals with lived experience, training them to provide care and support for vulnerable people.

The initiative is being developed alongside people with lived experience.

Peer navigators receive training, and are placed in spaces where vulnerable people are gathering. Navigators provide information and support the referral process to housing, mental health, substance use and harm reduction supports, food, and other services.

“What we're doing is trying to be able to connect people who are in the thick of it and address the gaps that are out there, and bring people with the lived experience on the level,” Pridy said.

“Meet them where they're at and connect with them and give them some hope, inspiration, and actually navigate them towards services that are going to help them get out of the situation that they're in.”

Bob Hughes, executive officer for ASK Wellness, said the program is part of the non-profit’s expanded efforts to provide recovery programming.

He said the goal is to place more than 30 peer navigators into different settings. He added there’s a synergy in tackling the opiate and addictions crisis by providing opportunities for people in recovery to be “beacons of light” for others.

“We will be training and then placing them in work sites that really, I think, have great benefit for community, but also are places where folks that are currently still struggling with addictions and issues of mental health [are] able to make contact with people that have lived experience, that have gone through the recovery journey,” Hughes said.

Pridy, who has been interviewing people for the peer program, said it’s ultimately important to be present, to be there for people, and to see their potential.

“These little things really do make a huge impact, just getting on that level with these people, and having that pure empathy — knowing they're not alone, and they have support," he said.