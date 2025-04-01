Court date set to hear faculty's petition for review of TRU visual arts closures

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University's decision to shutter its visual arts programs will be reviewed at the Vancouver Law Courts over a two-day hearing later this month.

Thompson Rivers University Faculty Association filed a petition for a judicial review last summer, claiming the university breached the TRU Act and acted beyond its powers during the process of shuttering its arts programs over a three-year period.

In response to the petition, TRU filed a response refuting the claims, saying its process was “transparent, reasonable and fair.” The university has asked for the petition to be dismissed with costs.

TRUFA’s petition sought an order setting aside the decision to discontinue the programs, and a declaration that the university breached the TRU Act “and/or acted ultra vires [beyond its powers].”

In its response, TRU said a declaration was not warranted and wouldn’t serve any purpose, and contested the ask to set aside its decision, stating a judicial review is “not an appeal.”

The hearing is scheduled to take place on April 22 and 23.