Museum exhibition celebrates history of film, cinematic storytelling in Kamloops

Photo: City of Kamloops

An immersive exhibition coming to the Kamloops Museum and Archives celebrates the history of cinematic storytelling in the region.

KMA and the Kamloops Film Society have partnered to present Wide Angle, an exhibit launched as the film society marks 50 years of cinematic storytelling and The Paramount Theatre celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The exhibition will open with a free public reception on Friday, April 11.

“Cinema has long been a vital part of our community’s cultural fabric, shaping our stories, bringing us together and inspiring new generations,” said Colette Abbott, Kamloops Film Society executive director, in a statement.

“This exhibit is a wonderful way to celebrate the wider history of film in our region while also recognizing the role that spaces like the Paramount play in shaping our cultural identity.”

Wide Angle will feature historical artifacts, photographs and multimedia elements. In a news release, KMA said the exhibit will emphasize the urban and natural landscapes that have served as backdrops for numerous films.

“This is an exciting collaboration for the Kamloops Museum and Archives,” said Julia Cyr, the city’s museum supervisor.

“The Kamloops landscape has played such an integral role in so many films, and it has been a joy to see that come to live during this exhibition.”

The museum will be hosting activities like film screenings, talks from directors and special programming designed for School District 73.

All are welcome to attend the opening reception, which will be held at KMA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11.

The exhibition and activities will run through the spring and summer months, closing on Sept. 27, 2025.

KMA is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.