Miguel Godau named as federal NDP candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola

Photo: NDP Miguel Godau has been named the NDP candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola in the upcoming federal election.

The NDP has chosen its candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding.

Miguel Godau, who works for the Department of Child and Youth Mental Health, will represent the party for the upcoming federal election.

In a news release, the party said Godau, a Castlegar resident, was born and raised in Ashcroft, has lived in Logan Lake, and has retained “strong ties to the Kamloops-Nicola region.”

He has served on boards in the arts, sports and recreation world and is a union activist with the BC General Employees’ Union (BC GEU).

Godau said he is running for the NDP based on his commitment to policies that put people first, strengthen public services, and ensure Canadians are supported.

“New Democrats will stand up to billionaires, bankers and Trump,” Godau said in a statement.

“We fight for Canadian values, and we’ll never give up fighting for better health care, pensions, affordable housing and more, just as we did to bring in Medicare, the CPP, dental care, free diabetes [medication] and contraception, and the fight for human rights of women, labour and Indigenous Peoples.”

Godau will be running against incumbent Conservative Frank Caputo, Liberal Party representative Iain Currie, and Chris Enns, People’s Party of Canada representative.

There’s been no word yet from the Green Party of Canada as to who will carry that mantle in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

Canada’s 45th general election is slated for April 28, with advanced voting starting April 18.