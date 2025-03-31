TRU board approves next year's budget, will hear plan to get back in black by 2030

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University’s board of governors will be presented with a plan on how the university will balance its books over the next five years as it struggles against dramatically declining enrolment and revenue.

The 2025-26 budget was approved Friday. It plans for about $21 million in reductions — including $6.9 million for a vacancy discount.

An estimated $9.6 million in further reductions will be needed the following year, and a total of $36.3 million through 2029-30 — approximately three per cent of the budget a year.

“We have challenged our provost planning group to get us in a position where, at the fall meeting of the board, I think is in early October, we would come to you with a plan as to how we're going to see black and not red by 29-30,” Matt Milovick, VP of finance and administration, told the board.

As the board approved the 2025-26 budget, it amended the motion to include that it would be presented with the plan at its fall meeting.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Milovick said the reductions in the 2025-26 budget were “fairly significant,” and cuts in future years will only be harder to find.

“If there was easy things to cut, we found them. What comes next is more difficult and we have to look at everything,” he said.

“It’s not one person’s job, right? The whole institution has to step up and figure out what it stands for, what it needs to do, what’s important and what’s less important, while at the same time meeting our provincial mandate and serving students to the best of our abilities.”

Milovick said he was optimistic the reductions would be found.

‘Now’s the time’

The approved 2025-26 budget plans for $299.8 million in revenue and $306.6 million in expenditures — that’s after $13.4 million in reductions, and the remainder will be covered by the vacancy discount.

The one-time discount applies the average number of vacancies over the last five years to this year’s budget to reduce expenses.

Milovick said TRU would prefer not to use the discount. It is effectively working as a placeholder while the university finds positions to reduce next year and actualizes other reductions.

The board heard about half the amount being covered by the discount has been found elsewhere, including around $2 million in reduced sessional faculty costs due to declining enrolment. TRU will find out soon if 30 to 40 vacant jobs will be cut.

If that happens, the budget will be balanced without using the discount.

“We will know that by the end of next week, we've gone up to budget holders to say, ‘now's the time,’” Milovick told the board.

What to grow?

Milovick said investments have been made in some academic and research areas, including TRU’s wildfire initiative and planned honour’s college.

“We think that those things can really turn the dial on both domestic and international enrolment,” he said. “Certainly with wildfire, there’s an international profile to be had there.”

Aside from creating new programs, which can take up to three years to receive ministry approval, other areas of revenue growth include events catering. Milovick told the board TRU is coming off its biggest events catering year yet, and is planning on doing more active marketing.

TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the university will also have to begin “competing more effectively” for grants.

“Those don’t necessarily relieve our existing operating budget, but what they do is give us more resources that can support faculty salaries, can support teaching and can support research,” he said.

“The more constrained our regular operating resources are, the more valuable those kind of specific strategic or research resources are.”

2,800 by ’28

The budget reductions are a result of declining international student enrolment caused by federal policy changes.

TRU is using 2017-18 enrolment levels as a benchmark to align its spending patterns and priorities — that’s about 2,800 international students, down from a high of 4,700 several semesters ago.

While TRU has said it will have to adjust its workforce to match expected enrolment levels, the university said no decisions have been made on changes to staffing levels and layoffs are not planned in the 2025-26 budget.

Reduction strategies include a five per cent across-the-board cut — which fell short by about $1 million — the removal of the Westgate residences, and a temporary hiring hold, among other measures.

According to Milovick, TRU has received ministry approval to restrict about $10 million of its operating grant for future projects, including $3 million for computer engineering labs and $7 million for its low carbon district energy system.

About $39 million in capital spending is planned for next year’s budget, about $6.5 million from TRU’s reserves and the remainder from previous surplus restrictions. There were no surplus restrictions for future capital in the approved budget, and the board heard TRU will be scaling back on large capital projects.