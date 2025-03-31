Unionized Kamloops LifeLab workers hold rally as strike enters seventh week

Dozens showed up to a rally Sunday in a show of support for striking medical laboratory workers in Kamloops, as they call for better working conditions and wages.

Mandy De Fields, bargaining committee chairperson for the BC General Employees’ Union, said the rally was held to show solidarity with the Kamloops workers and put pressure on their employer.

“We know the public's right behind us, so they've come out in droves to our picket lines and told us that and asked how they can help,” she said.

Union members across the province have been striking on a rotating basis since mid-February.

LifeLabs was acquired by American company Quest Diagnostics last year, and the union says the issues it had been seeing for years have only got worse.

De Fields said staffing and retentions issues have lead to workers being forced to work overtime and skip breaks, and the problems are leading to long wait times for patients.

“A massive amount of short staffing in our patient service centres and our laboratory centres, which just equates to massive amounts of forced overtime that they have to do,” De Fields said.

“Not to mention excessive wait times for patients when they come to a patient service centre in the morning, huge delays in them being able to book an appointment online as well.

There are five LifeLab patient care centres in Kamloops that employ about 35 workers. The union said 12 lab assistants have quit in the last year, leaving 16 to service all of Kamloops.

The union said there is a four to 16 per cent gap in wages between LifeLabs workers and lab technicians in the public healthcare system, and it believes there’s been an attempt to secure higher profit margins by over scheduling and understaffing patient care centres.

De Fields said the tone of bargaining has become more “hard-nosed” since Quest Diagnostics acquired the company and there’s been little progress.

“We’re hoping that the government of British Columbia sort of steps up and takes a good look at where their laboratory services in this province are being directed from,” she said.

“Our tax dollars shouldn’t be going to shareholders in the U.S., they should be staying here to fund our programs.”

LifeLabs said it was currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that was mutually acceptable for both parties, and is doing “everything in our control” to minimize the disruption to clients.

The strike is entering its seventh week and De Fields said she couldn’t say for certain how long it will last — but the workers are up to the task.

“We’ll meet them in the mud if that’s what they want,” she said.

“We're not backing down. We need a fair deal, we need better working conditions and we need our people to be paid what they’re worth.

BCGEU said it will be holding more rallies across the province, and the next is schedule for Prince George later this week.