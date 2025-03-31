Forecast calls for sunny skies, rising temperatures to replace damp conditions

Cindy White

Environment Canada is calling for the Kamloops area to see rainy and overcast conditions be replaced by sunny skies and climbing temperatures by the weekend.

Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue in the evening, when temperatures will go from a daytime high of 13 C to an overnight low of 5 C.

“Monday through Wednesday, we have chances of showers in the forecast,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li. “There’s chances of some snow for the highway passes.”

A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C is expected on Tuesday. Overcast skies and a 60 per cent chances of showers is predicted Tuesday night and temperatures will dip to a low of 5C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11 C. Clear skies and a low of 0 C is expected at night.

“We have a ridge of high pressure building, so clearing is expected on Thursday,” Li said.

“Even warmer temperatures are expected on Friday and even warmer on the weekends.”

Sunny and clear conditions are in the forecast for the remainder of the week and will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb from 14 C on Thursday, 17 C on Friday and are predicted to hit 20 C by Saturday.