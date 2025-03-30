Curlers celebrate last days on McArthur Island with final bonspiel and ice breaking ceremony 

It was the end of an era and a bittersweet day for those who came out for one final bonspiel at McArthur Island on Saturday.

The McArthur Island Curling Club (MICC) has officially closed its doors after 60 years, amalgamating with the Kamloops Curling Club downtown.

Celebrating with one final bonspiel, 36 teams came out to make one last batch of memories.

The final rock of the last-ever game at MICC fittingly came down to a tie-breaking closest throw wins with old school equipment.

Curler Terry Bloomfield told Castanet Kamloops he's met a lot of nice people at many fun events.

“I’ve had a lot of good times in this building,” Bloomfield said.

Other curlers said they’d been using the facility for years and always had a fun time with friends at their neighbourhood curling rink.

With the final game done, there was just one last thing to do — destroy the ice by taking aim at buckets of blue paint. Teams cheered with each direct hit.

Andrew McDiarmid, MICC manager, said many people are sad the club is closing, but they didn’t want that to be the focus of this weekend’s event and people seemed to be having a good time.

“We didn’t want to be mourning the club, more just celebrating moving to a new club and the future of curling in Kamloops seems bright,” McDiarmid said.

Saturday’s festivities were capped off with a welcome banquet downtown for the McArthur Island Club, and the tournament finals held at the Kamloops Curling Club on Sunday.

Located inside the city-owned McArthur Island Sports Centre, the city is ending the club’s five-year lease two years early, effective March 31 — the end of the MICC season — to help satiate the demand for skating and hockey. MICC’s amalgamation with the downtown club also comes as the club’s membership and financials are low.

The municipality, meanwhile, has plans to build a new curling centre for all city curlers in the future as part of its Build Kamloops borrowing program.