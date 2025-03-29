Sun Peaks celebrating end of season over next few weekends with Spring Snow Fest

Photo: KTW file photo Skiers at Sun Peaks.

Spring Snow Fest launched this weekend at Sun Peaks Resort, marking the twilight of the 2024-2025 ski season.

The event launched Friday and runs until closing day on April 13 at Canada’s second largest ski resort.

This weekend’s event highlights include the Stroke Showdown Big Air Invitational Saturday afternoon in the Terrain Park, and Women’s Ride Day. the Garden Party Rail Jam and Slopeside BBQ will be held Sunday at noon in the terrain park with live DJs at the Pepsi Après Stage all weekend long.

In addition to the on-mountain entertainment, this weekend also features a new Savour Culinary Festival Saturday night, featuring Epicurean, where seven top chefs from the Okanagan will produce eight unique culinary pairings of food and drink for guests to enjoy.

Sun Peaks Resort director of communications Christina Antoniak said in a press release that temperatures have been mild, snow is soft, and “it’s the perfect time to get out for cruisy, casual laps and enjoy the après culture that ski resorts are known for.”

Nordic skiing is also still available, with trails groomed and track-set nightly.