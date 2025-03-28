Lillooet Hospital emergency department closing for 26 hours

Photo: File photo

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre Emergency Department will be closed from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

Interior Health said in a notice on Friday night that emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. Saturday, March 29 to 8 a.m., Sunday, March 30.

All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.

Patients are advised that emergency care can be accessed at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during the closure.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” Interior Health said.

“Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.”

IH has recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.