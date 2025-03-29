FortisBC rolling out gas meter upgrades to Kamloops properties

Photo: Shutterstock

FortisBC technicians will be coming through Kamloops to upgrade gas meters.

In a news release, FortisBC said its Gas Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project started this week in the city, and work is expected to roll out through January of 2027.

“FortisBC’s gas meter technology hasn’t fundamentally changed in more than 100 years,” the statement said. “We’re upgrading our gas meters to wireless advanced meters to modernize our metering technology and provide an enhanced customer experience.”

FortisBC said more than one million customers will receive upgraded digital wireless meters or have their meters retrofitted.

The new meters will provide detailed energy consumption information and safety improvements. Upgrades means that FortisBC technicians won’t need to enter customer properties to take manual readings.

Homeowners are asked to maintain a clear path to the gas meter and keep the area around it clear.

FortisBC employees or approved contractors will install the new meter, which will take about an hour — work that, in most cases, won’t require an appointment.

Technicians might need to temporarily shut off gas service and may need to enter the building to relight gas appliances once the meter exchange is complete.

FortisBC said if a customer is on site, appliances can be relit right away. If no one is available, the technician will leave a number to call so they can return and relight appliances if required.

More information about the program can be found on the FortisBC website.