Field of candidates for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola slowly taking shape as Liberals finalize nominee

Photo: Contributed Liberal Party candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola Iain Currie.

Iain Currie has officially been named the Liberal Party's candidate to run in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, while the NDP plan to unveil its pick next week.

Canada’s 45th general election is slated for April 28, with advanced voting starting April 18.

Currie was officially acclaimed as the party's nominee late in the day on Friday, according to Adrienne Murphy of the Liberal riding association.

The nomination officially cements a showdown between Currie and incumbent Conservative Frank Caputo — his former colleague in the Kamloops Crown counsel office, where both worked as prosecutors.

Currie resigned his membership with the Green Party and become a Liberal Party member earlier this month. He ran twice locally for the greens, in federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

NDP announcement on Monday

Rick Turner, the NDP’s electoral district president for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, said he anticipates having an announcement early Monday morning regarding that party's candidate.

The People’s Party of Canada will run Clearwater resident Chris Enns, but there has been no word yet from the Green Party of Canada as to who will carry that mantle in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.