Fall opening date eyed for downtown social housing facility undergoing major upgrades

Crossroads Inn, a downtown Kamloops supportive housing facility, is expected to reopen its doors to residents this fall following a significant renovation.

Bob Hughes, ASK Wellness’ executive officer, said upgrades to the property at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street include new windows and roofing, some exterior envelope work, paved parking and refreshed landscaping.

The building will receive efficiency upgrades and each of the 50 suites will be outfitted with individual heat recovery ventilators.

“The result of this is going to be something that most importantly for the residents, that they're going to feel like they've got a dignified and welcoming place to live,” Hughes said, adding the building upgrades will also improve the look of the neighbourhood.

He said upgrades have been a long time coming for the building, which was constructed in 1992.

It was originally constructed as a hotel — the “notorious and nefarious Rafter G” — before the owner turned it into a low-cost housing site, Hughes said.

The property was bought and operated by former Kamloops Coun. Denis Walsh and co-owner Hari Bal before it was finally purchased by ASK Wellness.

“We've owned it for 13 years, about 2012, and have been really highlighting the fact that it was beyond, really, I think, a dignified place for people to live. And so thanks to the province — and some really strong advocacy on our behalf to the province — there was a definite recognition we need to do something,” he said.

Hughes said while preparing for the renovation, which has required the relocation of the building's tenants, ASK Wellness didn’t fill units when people vacated the suites.

For about a year, the non-profit was slowing the number of people living in the building and ended up with 31 tenants that needed to be temporarily moved.

Tenants were relocated to a Valleyview motel last November, and Hughes said it’s expected they will be able to return to Crossroads Inn in September — at which time the remaining 19 units will also be filled.

“We're not far away," he said.

"Obviously it's a major project, but we're feeling really confident with the with the work of Restruction, the prime contractor, to complete that site and be ready for people to come in for early September, mid September."