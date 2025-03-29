Kamloops-based Rocky Mountain Rangers plan armoury open house for April 5

Photo: Alison MacLean The Kamloops-based Rocky Mountain Rangers will show off some of their hardware at an open house scheduled for April 5.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers are opening their McGill Road armoury for a public open house.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, the JR Vicars Armoury will be open for a family-friendly open house featuring hands-on displays from the Rangers, BC Ambulance Service, Kamloops Fire Rescue and TRU’s Adventure Tourism program.

The event is part of Ranger Week, which will conclude on Saturday evening with a gala dinner at TRU’s Grand Hall.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers are a primary reserve infantry regiment with the Canadian Armed Forces headquartered in Kamloops, with a rifle company in Prince George. The regiment was established in 1908 and local members have contributed to overseas actions in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and Kuwait.

The Rangers have also helped respond to wildfires across the province, including during the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season.

The JR Vicars armoury is located at 1221 McGill Road.