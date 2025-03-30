Employees catch thieves stealing from Heffley Creek business

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say two thieves were caught red-handed by employees at a business in Heffley Creek.

According to police, officers were called to a business on Old Highway 5 and Tod Mountain Road, where employees said they located two people believed to be stealing.

“As part of the investigation, officers located one of the two items reported stolen in the back of the suspects’ U-Haul and another abandoned nearby,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“The property was returned and the suspects were released without process.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.