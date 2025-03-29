Impaired driver sobers up in jail after smashing into North Kamloops curb

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver spent some time in jail after crashing into a curb while speeding through North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer patrolling Fortune Drive spotted a white SUV speeding excessively near Chestnut Avenue just before 8 a.m. on March 23.

“The officer attempted a traffic stop, at which point the driver entered into oncoming traffic, smashed into a curb when re-entering her lane, then came to a rest near Holly Avenue,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the woman received a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days. She was also ticketed for excessive speeding, driving contrary to a license restriction and failing to keep right of a solid line.

“During the investigation, police also arrested the driver and two passengers for being intoxicated in public and lodged them in cells to sober up safely and prevent continuation of the offence,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.