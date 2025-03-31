House arrest, probation for man who broke into Monte Creek home, locked himself in bedroom

Photo: KTW file

An intruder has avoided jail after breaking into a Monte Creek home and locking himself and his girlfriend in the master bedroom.

Steven Craig Chapman, 47, was sentenced on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court. He was convicted following a trial last year on one count of break-and-enter to commit mischief.

Chapman was arrested and charged after a Monte Creek couple returned home from a quick run to the landfill on July 16, 2021, to find two strangers locked in their bedroom.

The homeowners called police after the intruders refused to open the bedroom door.

Because of an unsecured rifle stored inside the bedroom closet, police called in the RCMP’s emergency response team. Mounties eventually sent a robot into the home to communicate with the intruders, and Chapman and his girlfriend walked out a short time later.

Court heard the homeowners’ bed was left dirty and wet clothes were left in their bedroom. The ensuite bathtub had been used and a few items of clothing were missing.

Chapman, who has no prior criminal record, testified in his own defence at trial and told a harrowing tale in which he and his girlfriend were being pursued by two threatening men who were shooting at them. He said they hopped a train downtown and jumped off when it slowed near Monte Creek.

According to Chapman, he entered the home to protect his girlfriend, who he said was knocked unconscious by the impact of jumping from the moving train.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lindsay Lyster was not buying what Chapman was selling. She dismissed his story as “unbelievable.”

House arrest, probation

In handing down her sentence on Friday, Lyster said Chapman “desecrated the sanctity” of the homeowners’ property.

“No one should have cause to be fearful that on their return from a routine errand they will find intruders locked in their bedroom,” she said.

Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele wanted 10 to 12 months of jail, while defence lawyer Iain Currie sought a sentence of probation.

Lyster sentenced Chapman to a 15-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served under house arrest. After that, he will be bound by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

When the 15 months are up, Chapman will spend a further 12 months on probation. For the duration of the sentence, he will be prohibited from having any contact with the complainants or going near their home, among other conditions.

He will also be required to complete 50 hours of community service.