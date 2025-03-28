Kamloops RCMP looking for public help locating missing teenager

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old Kamloops girl.

Brooklyn Bult was reported missing on March 27 and police said preliminary efforts to locate her have proven unsuccessful.

“Brooklyn is known to frequent McArthur Island Park and uses the bus often to get around the city,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“If anyone sees her, please contact police as soon as possible to help us verify that she is safe.”

Bult stands 5-foot-3 with black dyed hair, blue eyes and multiple piercings.

She was last seen wearing green camo pants and a red hoody with “Murder Alley” on the front in a black font, along with a black crow.

Anyone with information related to Bult's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.