Search for new TRU president nears end, announcement expected "very soon"

Photo: KTW File Photo

An announcement on Thompson Rivers University's new president is expected soon as a months-long search wraps up.

Brett Fairbairn has occupied TRU's most senior position since 2018. He announced last year he would be stepping down from the president’s chair when his second term is up at the end of June.

“I can update that we are very, very close to the end, and we will have a announcement very soon,” board chair Hee Young Chung said on Friday.

The presidential search committee took feedback from the public last year, developed a candidate profile and officially began recruitment in the fall. It began reviewing applicants at the beginning of this year.

Provost spot also open

TRU is now also searching for a new provost and vice-president academic, after the university announced Dr. Gillian Balfour accepted a new job at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Her last day will be May 25, after which VP of research Shannon Wagner will take over the position on an interim basis for up to a year.

“Leaving TRU is not an easy decision. The past 2.5 years have been an incredibly rewarding part of my career, and I am deeply grateful for the colleagues, students, and community members who have made this a meaningful experience,” Balfour wrote in a report to the university’s senate.

“TRU is a special place that values innovation and the transformative power of education. While I am excited for the opportunity to return to Ontario and be closer to family, I will truly miss the people and the incredible work being done here.”

Balfour was given a round of applause at her last board of governors meeting on Friday, and congratulations from VP of finance and administration Matt Milovick for continuing TRU’s streak of bringing forward balanced budgets during her tenure.