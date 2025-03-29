None of the candidates in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding based in Kamloops

Photo: Elections Canada

The five major federal political parties have announced their candidates for the upcoming federal election in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding, and none of them are based in the Tournament Capital.

The expansive riding stretches east from Sixth Avenue in downtown Kamloops to the Alberta border, encompassing a number of communities along Highway 1 and Highway 97.

It includes the southeastern third of Kamloops, the cities of Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Golden, as well as Sicamous, Enderby, Armstrong and Chase.

Incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold and the NDP's Phaedra Idzan are based in Salmon Arm, while the Green Party's Owen Madden owns a farm in nearby Grindrod.

Michael Henry of the People's Party of Canada is based out of Revelstoke and Liberal Ken Robertson is running his campaign out of Chase.

Arnold has been MP for the former North Okanagan-Shuswap riding since 2015.

Voters across Canada head to the polls on April 28 to choose their next federal government. Advance polling opens on April 18.