TNRD budget increases finalized for 2025 as CFO warns against dipping too deep into reserve dollars in future

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has set its tax rates, slashing the global increase for 2025 in half by draining reserve funds, while the chief financial officer warns it’s not a long-term solution to higher taxes.

On Thursday the board adopted its 2025 budget and five-year capital plan, which will see a finalized average global tax increase of 5.9 per cent.

Regional district taxes for Kamloopsians are more than previously projected, with the average property paying 6.18 per cent more than last year.

When combined with the 7.49 per cent municipal hike and five per cent hospital tax increase, the average Kamloops homeowner is looking at a tax bill that will be almost 20 per cent higher than last year.

Reserves no magic bullet

Overall, the tax increase for the TNRD is lower than it was when budget deliberations started last fall — thanks to the use of reserve funds.

“If we didn't use the reserves that we're using in the solid waste budget and the building services budget, we would be at a 12.8 per cent increase,” TNRD chief financial officer Carla Fox told the board.

Fox said using reserve dollars, however, presents “a key concern.”

“While reserves serve an important purpose, using them to subsidize ongoing costs in the short-term does create a long term risk," she said.

"This approach is not sustainable, and when we look at opportunities in the future, we certainly don't want to jeopardize our stability of our services and our ability to respond to the future challenges that we have by utilizing reserve."

Homeowners in municipalities will pay about 6.75 per cent more than last year, while electoral area residents will pay an additional 4.52 per cent on average.

“What the board has to understand, and what constituents have to realize, is if they're happy with the services they're receiving, to bring them the quality of life they want, costs increase every year,” Fox said.

“That is not us as local government trying to make it hard. That is us bringing you a realistic budget to pay for services. If we don't bring and include inflationary increases, cost increases, we then end up trying to do more and more with less and that doesn't put us in a good situation.”

TNRD collecting almost $2 million more

The tax requisition for TNRD services is $28.8 million, which is an increase of $1.6 million compared to 2024.

Fox said a large part of the increase was due to already negotiated wage increases, noting there's only a $400,000 to $500,000 increase in taxation that was tacked on.

“We've done a lot of work to incorporate the changes that we needed within the budget,” she said.

Of the overall increase, $1.1 million is due to the previously approved negotiated wage increases and half of that total was retroactive to 2024, according to a TNRD press release.

The release noted the 5.9 per cent tax requisition is spread across a larger tax base and many property owners will see lower increases or even a decrease in taxes owing this year for TNRD services, depending on their property’s assessed value.

Average residential properties will see a change in tax owing for TNRD services that ranges from a decrease of $21.37 in Electoral Area “E” to an increase of $10.58 in Sun Peaks.

By the numbers

The 2025 operating budget is $63.98 million, which is funded by taxation, municipal debt funding, grants, fees, surpluses and reserves.

Key operating expenses for the 2025 tax ask include wage increases, two new library service positions for the Aberdeen Tiny Library, a new facilities manager and an asset manager, anticipated cost increases for janitorial service after a five-year fixed contract and cost increases for E-Comm 9-1-1 service.

According to the TNRD release, revenues were lower than expected in 2024 for tipping fees and building permits due in large part to slower economic activity, resulting in about $1.5 million being transferred from reserve funds of these services.

The 2025 capital plan includes $25 million in project costs, which are funded by grants (52 per cent), capital reserve funds (32 per cent), Community Works Funds (10 per cent), and borrowing (six per cent).

Large capital projects in this year’s capital plan include the new Pritchard Community Water System and Pritchard Wastewater System upgrades, a new Monte Creek Firehall, a new reservoir for the Walhachin Community Water System and renovations to the Clearwater and North Kamloops Libraries.

According to the TNRD cost reductions were achieved in the budget in several areas to offset the taxation increase.

Those include the elimination of a full-time equivalent staff position, reducing expenses in solid waste and recycling, using higher-than-expected surplus funds from 2024 and returning the Community Assistance Reserve Fund to participating Electoral Areas over three years beginning in 2025.