Tim Horton's smile cookie campaign to benefit A Way Home Kamloops

Local non-profit A Way Home Kamloops will benefit from Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign this year, with funds going towards programs aimed at supporting young people and ending youth homelessness.

In a news release, A Way Home Kamloops said guests who purchase a smile cookie between April 28 and May 4 will be helping to support life skills programming and its Scattered Sites initiative — a program that provides support to youth entering the rental housing market.

“A Way Home Kamloops is putting a call out for community members to get involved by buying, sharing and consuming smile cookies,” the non-profit said, noting the fundraiser will run at each Tim Hortons location in the city.

The non-profit will receive 100 per cent of cookie sale proceeds.

More information about A Way Home Kamloops and its programs can be found on the organization's website.