Kamloops Mounties looking for woman wanted on a warrant

Police are looking for a 27-year-old Kamloops woman who is wanted on a warrant.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said anyone who sees Dymai Rickman, who is wanted on a warrant for assault, should call police.

“Police have made efforts to locate Dymai and are now turning to the public with the hope that she will attend the detachment and turn herself in, or that someone will tell us where we can find her, so that we can arrest her and deal with the warrant accordingly," Evelyn said.

Rickman is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.