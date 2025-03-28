Kamloops-area federal election forum live-streamed on Castanet on April 17

Photo: Contributed

An all-candidates forum has been set to showcase those running locally in the upcoming federal election in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies — and the action will be live-streamed right here on Castanet Kamloops.

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with Castanet, CFJC-TV and the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations to bring voters in both ridings an election forum streaming online.

The online event will be held April 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be streamed live on CastanetKamloops.net, and voters will also be able to go back to watch after the fact.

Candidates for Kamloops-Shuswap Rockies will be on stage for the first half, followed by Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola hopefuls in the second half.

The same online format was used last fall during the provincial election, providing an accessible way for everyone to engage in the democratic process and hear directly from the candidates. Viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions to the candidates.

Voters across Canada head to the polls on April 28 to choose their next federal government. Advance polling opens on April 18.