Police search for suspect after Kamloops burglar uses roof hatch to break into downtown building

Photo: Castanet
Kamloops Mounties are searching for suspects after a burglar used a roof hatch to access a downtown building.
According to police, officer were called to an alarm at a commercial location in the 100-block of Fourth Avenue just before midnight on March 23.
“On scene, police discovered cash had been stolen and a roof hatch was not secured,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.
Evelyn said investigators seized evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information about the break-in can call police at 250-828-3000.