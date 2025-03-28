Police search for suspect after Kamloops burglar uses roof hatch to break into downtown building

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are searching for suspects after a burglar used a roof hatch to access a downtown building.

According to police, officer were called to an alarm at a commercial location in the 100-block of Fourth Avenue just before midnight on March 23.

“On scene, police discovered cash had been stolen and a roof hatch was not secured,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said investigators seized evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about the break-in can call police at 250-828-3000.