Curler's Corner: Kamloops curling thrives despite national downturn in numbers

Kamloops has a rich history of great curling achievements throughout the years. Besides the long list of past champions, the Kamloops Curling Club provides a great place for curlers of all ages and skill levels to play the sport and socialize. Kamloops curlers have also volunteered and helped host many world-class curling events.

The Kamloops Curling Club celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024. Curling worldwide has seen a growth in participation mainly due to Olympic medal status and major televised cash spiels throughout the season.

Canada has experienced an overall reduction in curling numbers due to other activity options, people travelling south for the winter, and COVID. But Kamloops has bucked this trend, having recovered from the COVID downturn with a growing membership.

The 10-week Learn To Curl programs have been full, as well as the “Burger and Beer” nights. (The adult B and B night is only $25. Your entry includes a burger, curling equipment, an on-ice 90-minute session and a beer after the game.)

It’s been very encouraging to see younger curlers join the club for this friendly, affordable sport. The junior program expanded again this year, with about 60 kids from 6-14 years old learning to curl. There are future competitive curlers in this group, and the club hopes to grow the numbers next year.

In the 1990s, Kamloops had the largest junior curling program in the world with 300- 400 junior curlers showing up on Saturday mornings. Ray Olsen and his late wife Sharon ran the program for many years. Many of Kamloops champions such as Jim Cotter, Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott and Sam Fisher came through the junior program. We also now claim Matt Dunstone too, as he lives in Kamloops. Matt’s team is currently ranked fourth in the world.

The Kamloops club was originally built by WWII veterans along with Memorial Arena next door. The driving force behind the curling club was Cy Glover, who led the volunteer team to raise money through $100 debentures and countless hours of donated time.

The club was expanded to six and then eight sheets over the years as the sport and the city kept growing. The club has operated throughout that time without costs to taxpayers and bringing millions of dollars’ worth of economic benefit into the community.

There is no other sport that includes such a high level of social connections, sportsmanship and camaraderie. One of the best ways to meet people in a new community is to head down to the curling rink and sign up.

Curling can be enjoyed by people from 6 years old to 96. No experience is required, and equipment is available for those wanting to give it a try. Check out the website at kamloopscurlingclub.com or call us a call at 250-372-5432 and become part of the roaring game.

The curling club is currently working with the Build Kamloops committees and the city regarding future sports facilities in the city. Most curlers want to see a new curling facility along with other investments in the arts and sports arenas to maintain our title as the Tournament Capital of Canada. Curlers also want to see the long list of provincial and national curling titles continue through the coming years.