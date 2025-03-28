Kamloops RCMP searching for teen last seen at North Shore bus loop

Photo: RCMP Winston Wilbur, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 26, at the North Shore bus exchange.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance finding a 14-year old last seen Wednesday at the North Shore bus exchange.

Winston Wilbur last seen at the bus loop and is believed to still be in the Kamloops area, staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said in a press release.

Wilbur is described as a white male standing six-foot-one inch tall with a slim build and blonde buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt hoodie, brown pants and white shoes.

He was last seen at the transit exchange on Sydney Avenue near Northills Mall.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.