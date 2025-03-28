Increasing number of community fire brigades seeking funding in TNRD

Photo: Contributed Rossmore Lake wildfire in 2023.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is anticipating it will have all the applications it can handle for a provincial wildfire grant it’s now administering to community fire brigades within its 10 Electoral Areas.

The regional district is inviting recognized Community Emergency Response Organizations (CEROs) to apply to the province’s Cooperative Community Wildfire Response program for up to $10,000 to be spent on firefighting training and/or supplies of personal protective equipment.

TNRD fire training co-ordinator Janice Winger said so far 16 CEROs have applied for the funding — double the eight that applied last year when the program was funded through Fraser Basin Council.

“It’s a huge response. It’s amazing,” Winger said.

The funding comes via the Union of BC Municipalities, which has a pot of $100,000 to dole out. While 10 grants can be given if everyone requests the maximum. Winger says tsome requests have been as low as $2,500.

Applicants have come from groups in areas including Knutsford, Heffley Creek, Barriere, Paul Lake, Lac Le Jeune and the North Thompson, as well as areas near Merritt and 100 Mile House.

“They're not done coming in yet,” Winger said, noting people continue to inquire with her about the grant.

She said the TNRD is currently assessing applications for eligibility and still encouraging groups to apply. Winger hopes that if the $100,000 is spoken for the province might cover any remaining applications.

To be eligible for the grant a CERO must be a registered society or organization located in a rural area outside of a recognized structural fire protection service area. They must also be willing to follow the command and direction of BC wildfire service

CEROs still have until April 15 to apply for the funding and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The TNRD will then submit each application to UBCM for approval.

Winger said having these groups and funding for wildfire season is significant.

“This is going to bridge the gap between these communities and BC Wildfire,” she said.

"There's enough resources and if they [BCWS] can use these communities that know the lay of their land, and can direct them to where they need to be and help and be that voice, I think that's huge for the residents of these places where they feel forgotten or not looked after.”

In 2023, some in the Shuswap area felt coerced and hindered in protecting their own property by BCWS. The following year, a provincial task force came out with numerous recommendations including incorporating local volunteers.

CEROs kept in the loop

Trained CEROs will be connected with the BC Wildfire Service, which will engage with the groups and request assistance when needed.

At the start of each fire season, the TNRD will provide BCWS with a list of all trained and equipped CEROs.

“If there's a fire in that area, then they [BCWS] would contact that group and potentially hire them to help,” Winger said.

The TNRD says participating in this program does not give special authority regarding wildfire access or response. Actions by CEROs must be authorized by BCWS.

Jamie Vieira, TNRD general manager of operations, said the program is a step in the right direction, but the BC Wildfire Service will still be calling the shots.

“We're trying to be very clear to make sure they understand this isn't just a green light to go fight fire and get paid as soon as you leave your house. It's more of you can get basic training, and then we can hire you,” Viera said.

“Things you do at your own discretion — if you want to run up in the mountain because there's lightning strike, that's not part of this program. That’s on your own volition, under your own liability."

The creation of the program follows successful partnerships between the BCWS and CEROs within the TNRD.

In 2023, a non-profit society in Knutsford received basic wildfire training and supported the response to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire. Last year, a group of Venables Valley residents received wildfire training while under evacuation order due to the Shetland Creek wildfire.

To access the application form, visit tnrd.ca/cero.