Plays written, performed by TRU students open for all to attend

Photo: TRU Actors Workshop Theatre

Works by Thompson Rivers University theatre and creative writing students will soon be presented live on stage for all to see.

TRU’s Actors Workshop Theatre will be hosting its Director’s Festival starting Monday in the Old Main building on campus.

Each night during the six-day festival will see two one-act plays and a staged reading written and performed by TRU students.

Two slates of performances will alternate each night from March 31 to April 6 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and further information on each of the plays and readings are available online.