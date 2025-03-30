United Way BC asking for donations to combat food insecurity in Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo

Photo: United Way BC

United Way BC is urgently seeking donations to combat riding food insecurity in the Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo.

In a news release, United Way said the average Canadian household will open $800 more on food than last year in 2025, and half a million people in B.C. don’t have enough to ear every day — and that number is growing.

“For many, it means leaving young children alone to work an evening job or being unable to leave home for necessities," said Alžbesta Sabová, director of food security with United Way BC.

“With inflation, layoffs, rising food prices, too many people are struggling to stay afloat. Through it all, United Way BC is committed to supporting people in need.”

United Way said it was launching a food appeal to support communities throughout the province.

It said donations stay local and will support food programs in your community. That includes local investments into programs like the Mount Paul Community Food Centre in Kamloops.

More information is available online.