BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week three of a seven-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Maximilian Ruther (L), Michael Potestio (centre) and Aaron Schultze (R) get ready to start spring training for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday, March 11.

Join columnists Aaron Schulze, Maximilian Ruther and Michael Potestio each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 27, in downtown Kamloops.

Adjustments and new goals

Teamwork can make the dream work in numerous ways.

Beginning our 5K bold session Tuesday — yes, I was a cowardly coward who slept in instead of running uphill in snow on Sunday — I realized my running stride covered more distance than my peers.

Buying into the no runner left behind mentality, I shortened my stride and had all the impact go into my knees. Thankfully, Coach Mandy gave me the green light to barrel on through and come back for additional pickups.

Bonus shoutout to Coach Mandy for pointing out that I tend to tiptoe when I shorten my stride. Along with getting ready for the 10K on April 27, dropping the Scooby-Doo sneaking through the hallway of a haunted mansion stride from my repertoire is another goal.

Filling my new running vest’s water pouch completely full, along with keeping my jacket on during a warm Valleyview evening, made my 5K session feel more exhausting than my 10K in week one. Grateful I have another month to adjust.

Nevertheless, it was a satisfying exhaustion. We had a great 5K bold team Tuesday and the Valleyview homies we ran by on the street were as sweet as our sunset view. I appreciate the group of kids drawing with chalk on the sidewalk thanking us for not running over their art.

While we all may have put our kilometres back on in the form of post-run pizza(thank you Volkswagen of Kamloops), I'm certain we’ll burn it all in the aggregate.

-Aaron Schultze, CFJC News

Running Together, Growing Together

One of the biggest events I’m looking forward to this year, besides my own races, is having the opportunity to pace my coach Sheridan at a 100-mile ultra marathon. Even cooler, it’s on my birthday, and I’ll be crewing with Coach Annie. I feel honoured to support someone who’s helped me grow so much as a runner.

Having this opportunity comes with responsibility. I want to be as fit as possible to do a good job pacing, so it’s added a whole new layer of motivation to my training. I better be ready. I’ll be out there in the middle of the night, in the mountains, making sure he eats, drinks, and we don’t get lost. Not how I pictured spending a birthday in my 30s — but hey, if this is an early midlife crisis, at least it comes with trail snacks.

However, what I love about Boogie training is how it brings everyone back together after the winter. It feels like the official start to the running season, and you can sense the excitement when we meet up. I’m proud of my team. Everyone has ambitious goals this year, from half and full marathons to their first 50K or backyard ultra. I can’t wait to see how everyone’s doing.

Training’s going well. Last week I ran 50 kilometres and biked 100 kilometres, mostly at an easy pace with some higher intensity work. This week I’m dialling things back, focusing on strength training and good sleep.

-Maximilian Ruther, RUNClubber

Persevering through pain — and weather

I didn’t sign up for snow.

Sunday morning of week three gave me a new challenge — would I run through inclement weather? I signed up for Boogie The Bridge with my boss, so… yes, yes I would.

I met up with Shannon outside Runner’s Sole in the parking lot of Aberdeen Village Centre for our latest 5K Sweet training session — a four minute walk and two minute run eight times.

I should have known it was an omen when I signed up and my Castanet colleague Kristen Holliday said she’s run through all sorts of weather since she joined RUNClub.

The snow on this run started out light, but soon turned into fat flakes.

To make matters worse, our route was uphill along Pacific Way to Copperhead Trail and, as a novice, every step felt like I was hauling a ton of bricks behind me.

My legs got a good workout that day. It was a tough run, but having Shannon in tow helped keep me motivated. At the halfway point we would be rewarded with a relaxing downhill jog.

There was just one problem — we were hit in the face by that falling snow blowing in our direction.

Once at the finish line, my coat drenched, glasses fogged and legs tired, I begin to think I’m finally feeling a runner’s high. These Sunday morning runs continue to feel refreshing and I have plenty of energy for them.

But on day two, that progress evaporated.

The Tuesday evening run was out in Valleyview, less than 48 hours removed from that uphill climb.

I could definitely feel which muscles put in the extra work on Sunday. I made it through five of the eight runs, but after that my left leg seized up and I just couldn’t get back up to a running pace.

I didn’t want to be "that guy" who couldn't keep up, but I also know my limits. Embarrassment, however, was short lived as, once again, my fellow RUNClubbers proved very supportive. I was especially lucky to have Shannon there for support that night as she walked the last stretch in with me.

I felt like I was getting ahead on Sunday, but Tuesday smacked me with some hard realities — like so much snow hitting you in the face as you run downhill.

I won’t quit, but I may need more time to rest between running days. After some post mortem with Shannon, it may also be time to set up a date with Runner’s Sole and get better running shoes.

-Michael Potestio, Castanet Kamloops