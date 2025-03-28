Western Canada Theatre cooks up adaptation of Pride and Prejudice with modern twist

Pride and Prejudice is Western Canada Theatre’s latest production, set to debut next week, and the theatre company says it will come with a modern twist.

Eight performers will take on multiple roles in the stage adaptation by Kate Hamill that WCT says will serve as a witty critique of polite society.

Actor Melissa Oei, who plays both Mr. Bennet and Charlotte, says called the WCT adaptation “fresh” and says it leans into the theatricality of the original novel.

“That’s why there’s so many actors who play multiple characters, and also it’s learning on this really high comedy as well,” she said.

Oei said the play would still feel like the classic story, but with modern touches.

“Our sound designer, Lucas [Vanderlip], is taking a lot of contemporary music and kind of revamping it for the regency era, and there’s little nods to the contemporary in that kind of way as well,” she said.

Greg Armstrong-Morris is playing both Mr. Bennet and Charlotte. He said the script has been “contemporized” and takes “a real irreverent kick” at the source material.

“Hopefully they'll appreciate what she's done with it, that this iteration moves forward and makes it even more accessible,” he said. “Things will be happening that people aren’t expecting.”

While WCT’s iteration leans more into the humour and absurdity, Armstrong-Morris said it doesn’t lose sight of the commentary in Jane Austen’s original work.

“What was allowed then, what wasn’t allowed then, which echoes, of course, to where we are today,” he said.

The play will run at the Sagebrush Theatre from April 3 to April 13.

Pride and Prejudice is produced in collaboration with Richmond-based The Gateway Theatre, where it will run from April 17 to April 26.