Probation for Kamloops woman who caused drunken ruckus in Aberdeen

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops woman who went on a drunken tear last spring in Aberdeen before walking into a stranger’s house and curling up on a couch has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

Billieanne Katherine Choma, 27, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to charges of assault and mischief stemming from a series of incidents in Aberdeen on May 5, 2024.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said the 90-minute crime spree started with an attack on a stranger inside the lobby of an apartment building in the 2300-block of Pacific Way. In that incident, Choma kicked and punched a 20-year-old woman who was waiting for the elevator.

From there, Choma forced her way into a nearby backyard where a man and his son were doing yard work. Potestio said she threw a shoe at the son before fleeing.

Those incidents resulted in two separate calls to 911. When police arrived in the area, they were immediately flagged down by a third complainant.

“He advised that there was an unknown female who had entered his home through a back door and was in the basement, curled up in a ball on his couch,” Potestio said. “That is where Ms. Choma was ultimately arrested by police.”

Court heard Choma was grossly intoxicated. Potestio said a witness to the backyard incident described her as being “in a zombie-like state.”

“The Crown exercised some discretion here,” he said. "She could easily be facing a charge of break and enter, but we didn’t charge that.”

'Not a violent person'

Choma has no criminal record. Defence lawyer Conor Muldoon called the offences “an anomaly” in her life and said she started paying out of pocket for private drug and alcohol counselling after her arrest.

“Ms. Choma switched her medication and made a very unwise choice to consume alcohol,” he said.

“She has no recollection of the incidents — none whatsoever. It was shocking to her and out of character. She is not a violent person and has never been a violent person.”

Muldoon said Choma also has PTSD, a diagnosis she received after she was the victim of an assault herself.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and nine months of probation, which means Choma’s criminal record will remain unblemished if she stays out of trouble for the next nine months.

While on probation, Choma will are required to stay away from the complainants and abstain from any intoxicants other than drugs prescribed by a doctor, among other conditions.