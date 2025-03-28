Unionized LifeLabs workers in Kamloops to rally for better working conditions as six-week strike continues

Photo: Castanet

Striking medical laboratory workers will be holding a rally Sunday in Kamloops, calling for improvements to their working conditions that they say will ultimately make things better for patients.

Paul Finch, BC General Employees’ Union president, said after an “overwhelming turnout” at a strike vote earlier this year, union members at LifeLabs — which was recently acquired by American company Quest Diagnostics — have been striking on a rotating basis for about six weeks.

Finch said the key issues are scheduling and wages. Employees are looking for parity with workers doing the same jobs in the public healthcare system.

“It's also fundamentally about patient care,” he said.

“This American company is seeking to increase their profit margins on this for-profit contract by eroding the standards of patient care, and then also to erode the wages and working conditions of the people that provide that care to patients.”

There are five LifeLabs patient care centres in Kamloops employing about 35 workers, including laboratory technicians, couriers and other staff.

Finch said BCGEU members have been working to highlight problems associated with long lineups, a direct result of recruitment and retention issues arising from working conditions.

He said there is a four to 16 per cent gap in wages between LifeLabs workers and lab technicians in the public healthcare system, adding the union believes there’s been an attempt to secure higher profit margins by over scheduling and understaffing patient care centres.

American ownership an issue?

Quest Diagnostics completed its acquisition of LifeLabs in August of 2024, a transaction valued at about $1.35 billion.

Finch said BCGEU members started bargaining in early 2024, and noted they saw a “change at the table” when the company's ownership changed hands.

“It was very clear that this is an employer that was interested in further eroding the working conditions, as well as the quality of care patients are receiving so that they can make greater profits,” he said.

He said bargaining has been “non-existent” since strike action started in mid-February.

“We believe that Canadians and British Columbians — not just in the current political climate, but in general — strongly believe in a healthcare system where American for-profit corporations don’t run that system,” he said.

“It's difficult for not simply our workforce, but also patients who are seeing the active erosion of their quality of care, longer lineups, and it means they have to schedule further in advance for these tests.”

Rally on Sunday

In a statement provided by email to Castanet Kamloops, LifeLabs said it is currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

“LifeLabs respects the negotiation process and employees’ right to pursue their interests. We would like to continue to negotiate and work with the union to reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and reflects the value of our employees to bring their roles each day,” the statement reads.

LifeLabs said it is doing “everything in our control” to minimize disruption to clients as patient service centres close on a rotating, temporary basis.

A request for comment from Quest Diagnostics did not receive a response by publishing time.

BCGEU workers and other community members will be rallying at 321 Nicola St. on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.