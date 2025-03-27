TRU gets $1.7M in federal funding to train hundreds of BCWS firefighters

Photo: BCWS

The federal government is giving Thompson Rivers University $1.7 million to train hundreds of BC Wildfire Service firefighters.

Natural Resources Canada last week announced it would be making a $16.3-million investment into 25 projects over the next three years as part of the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program. Included in that was $1.69 million to train firefighters at TRU.

“The second largest project funded in that block of funding went to Thompson Rivers University for a project that will support the training of up to 260 firefighters in partnership with BC Wildfire Service,” TRU president Brett Fairbairn said Monday at a meeting of the university's senate.

He said the project aims to address the need to enhance wildfire response, particularly in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

“A very welcome acknowledgement by the outgoing federal government,” Fairbairn said.

Natural Resources Canada said the investments would allow more than 2,800 youth and community members in remote, rural and Indigenous communities across Canada receive wildland firefighting training to enhance community capacity for responding to and managing wildfires.