Guilty plea, sentencing in crash that killed TRU student delayed after accused's lawyer quits case

It will be a little longer before the driver charged in a collision that killed one Thompson Rivers University student-athlete and seriously injured two of his teammates pleads guilty.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed, while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered life-altering injuries.

He was set to plead guilty on April 15 after being charged with two counts under the Motor Vehicle Act, but that hearing will now be delayed after a judge was told Thursday that Abbinett's lawyer quit the case. There was no explanation as to why.

Abbinett said he needs some time to find a new lawyer, and his next court date is April 10 to set a date for a sentencing hearing.

The crash was a major collision. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Abbinett was charged last fall with two counts under the Motor Vehicle Act. The parents of the three TRU students involved in the crash have been advocating to have the charges upgraded to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, both offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The BC Prosecution Service, however, has said it reviewed the file and determined that, based on the available evidence, charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are appropriate.