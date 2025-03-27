Police seize handgun, ammunition and half-kilo of drugs from Kamloops motel suite

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties say they seized a handgun, ammunition and half a kilogram of drugs while executing a search warrant on a Valleyview motel room.

According to police, officers were at a motel in the 2400-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway just before 7 a.m. on Sunday as part of an investigation into allegations of flight from police, dangerous driving and prohibited driving.

“While arresting a suspect, officers observed items consistent with drug trafficking inside the motel room, which led to them arresting another individual present and obtaining a search warrant,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A handgun, firearm magazines, cash and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.”

The suspect was released with a court date and conditions on the driving offences. Evelyn said police expect charges to be recommended in relation to the seizure from the motel suite.

“The investigation into the drugs and weapons offences is separate and ongoing, as officers continue to collect and analyze evidence, including forensic examinations and reports,” she said.

“The second person arrested was released without process for the time being.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.