Kamloops youth to consider trade war, talks of U.S. annexation when voting in federal election

Kamloops youth say they are weighing the trade war and annexation talk from U.S President Donald Trump as they decide how to vote in the upcoming federal election.

Those who spoke to Castanet from Thompson Rivers University’s campus said they are considering how Canada’s next leader will handle relations south of the border.

“I think it's important that, whoever our leader is, is going to stand up to Trump and not just let the U.S. walk over us,” said student Ryland Sawyer.

Jack Bacon, another student, said he’ll be considering how Canada will be treated on the international stage.

“How well Canada gets treated, gets the respect that we need, the respect that we deserve — how we move forward from that that definitely will go into my voting,” he said.

While some said Canada-U.S. relations were top of mind, others had housing and affordability at the top of the list.

“They are relatable to some extent, right? But I would prioritize affordability little bit more, but I would say that they're both fairly important,” said Jaden Spylo.

Lily Thompson said the impact of tariffs on B.C. and Canada will play into how she’ll vote, because she’s mostly concerned about what the economy will look like in the future.

“I want to think about my future and what I want my future to be like because it's gonna be set in stone for a while,” she said.

How will you vote?

Some of the youth said they already knew how they plan to vote, while others still needed more time.

TRU Law student Ayomide Maxwell said he's mostly concerned with the oil and gas industries and thinks retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. would have little effect. He said he thinks Canada’s next leader should be able to play to Trump’s good side.

“As much as you want to say, ‘Oh, screw that guy or whatever,’ he wields the power of the United States, so I think that will also play into the role of voting for Pierre Poilievre,” Maxwell said.

Several people who spoke to Castanet said they were interested in the NDP, but were planning to vote Liberal instead.

“I like the NDP, but I won't vote for them in the federal election because I feel like I'm throwing my vote away,” said Emma Ehman. “I would do literally anything to not have Poilievre.”

'Heated race' to finish line

Robert Hanlon, TRU associate professor and chair of the department of philosophy, history and politics, said the “seemingly existential threat of Donald Trump” and annexation was likely the issue most Canadians will be thinking about as they head to the polls.

“There’s a lot of other serious issues in this election, but they seem to be drained out by the United States’ kind of new isolationism and its new foreign policy,” he said.

“I’m hoping, for me at least, voters will kind of really think deeply about the other things that also matter this election.”

He said housing and economic conditions, especially among younger voters, could play a factor in voting choices as well, and weren’t entirely “decoupled” from American tariffs and threats.

Hanlon said choices made by voters will come down to preference, with some voting for the party while others look to party leadership.

“I think in the end we're going to see a very kind of heated race to the finish line,” he said.

“Please vote, it's very important to keep our democracy strong.”