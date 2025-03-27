With wildfire season on horizon, KFR eyes increased fines for campfires

A Kamloops man is expressing his frustration after spotting a person blatantly lighting a fire Tuesday morning in the Southgate area.

Meanwhile, Kamloops Fire Rescue says it is considering higher fines for those caught starting campfires in the city.

The Kamloops resident, who does not wish too have his name published, said he was on his way to work when he saw a man lighting the sagebrush on fire behind Jordan’s Flooring Outlet along Notre Dame Drive at about 7:15 a.m.

“I saw a plume of smoke coming up,” the man said.

He said he yelled at the man who stayed focussed on lighting the fire, but soon put it out, apparently upon hearing him talking loudly on the phone with Kamloops Fire Rescue.

He thought about following the man he saw light the fire, but had to get to work.

“My biggest concern was just making sure the fire was not going to take off,” the resident said.

KFR assistant fire chief Ryan Cail confirmed firefighters attended the scene, but found no fire and left.

The resident said he finds it frustrating to see someone light a fire during a dangerous time of year, given the flammable conditions as wildfire season approaches.

“We're in that transition period before things green up, so it's definitely frustrating to see that someone's burning in the sagebrush where it's flammable,” the man said.

He said he has no idea whether the man was setting the fire maliciously or to keep warm.

Kamloops firefighter Josh Cowen said campfires are not allowed anywhere in city limits.

He said people who light fires could be ticketed for $500 — a fine KFR is considering upping as an increased deterrent.

Cowen said campfires have become a concern for firefighters.

“I just went down to Cooney Bay just to check it out and see if anyone was doing any burning there because it is a hot spot for kids to have bonfires,” he said.

Cowen said lighting a fire is dangerous this time of year as, while this week has been rainy, vegetation is typically drying out.

“Right now the fire danger [rating] is low because we have had some rain, but, regardless fires can happen,” he said.

He noted wildfires can spread quickly due to wind and low humidity.

“We all saw what happened with California and how quickly things can spread, and you never know what the wildfire season is going to bring," he said.

"Right now we had a lower snowpack and things are already dried out."